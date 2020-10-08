Pete Buttigieg’s impression of Mike Pence is worthy of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg helped prepare vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris for Wednesday’s debate with vice president Mike Pence. And right after that, he appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” where he showed off his perfect Pence impression.

“The scary thing is he's pretty comfortable telling a lie and in a calm, reassuring voice that would make you think what he was saying was God's honest truth,” said Buttigieg as he slipped into Pence’s voice.

Pence was the governor of Indiana while Buttigieg was mayor of South Bend, so he got to know him fairly well. In fact his impersonation of the vice president is so good, Colbert thinks he might find a new gig on “Saturday Night Live.”