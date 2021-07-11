Pete Alonso's solo homer

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears with a right knee injury during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Acuña was being evaluated Saturday night and the team hoped to know more about his status by Sunday morning. “He’s in a lot of pain, I can tell you that. It’s a tough break for the team and for him,” Snitker said. Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field