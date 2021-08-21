Pete Alonso's solo home run
Pete Alonso crushes a solo home run to deep center field, cutting the Mets' deficit to 3-1 in the 4th inning
A pinch-hit, two-out single in the 10th inning from Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro handed the Blue Jays a third consecutive loss on Friday.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the men's singles competition at the Western & Southern Open on Friday night.
The New York Rangers legend announced his retirement on Friday morning, finishing his 15-year career in the NHL.
The Packers quarterback said he "definitely would have" taken the "Jeopardy!" hosting job had it been offered to him.
A legendary play-by-play broadcaster will hang up the headset after this season.
When Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos referred to his group as "road warriors" on Wednesday, he wasn't exaggerating.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.
These four cities and venues are the most likely landing spots for the Coyotes, who are suddenly looking for a new home.
Sweden's silver wasn't enough to overtake the rankings lead the U.S. held, but the gap is thinner now.
The former Lightning forward made the most of his day with the Cup.
One single emoji can cause quite the stir.
Citing a persistent foot injury, Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the U.S. Open and will shut it down for the rest of 2021.
A judge ruled there was no evidence the Dodgers pitcher was likely to contact the woman who has accused him of assault.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chad Henne and rookie Shane Buechele threw touchdown passes to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 in a preseason game Friday night. Patrick Mahomes started and completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The 2018 Most Valuable Player led two 15-play drives in his most extensive action so far this preseason. The first 15-play drive ended on a 24-yard field goal by Harrison Butker and the second abruptly stopped when
TORONTO — The Blue Jays continue to flounder in extra-inning games this season. Toronto lost 4-1 in 10 innings to the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre on Friday, the team's eighth loss in its 10th outing requiring extra innings this year. Detroit's Harold Castro came through with a pinch-hit, two-out RBI hit in the 10th inning off Blue Jays reliever Trevor Richards. He looped a single into left field with Willi Castro on second as the automatic extra-inning runner. A walk to Robbie Grossman and b
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Patrick Corbin broke out of his slump by pitching three-hit ball into the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Friday night. Corbin (7-12) struck out seven, walked nobody and held the Brewers scoreless until allowing a homer to Avisaíl García on his 92nd and final pitch with one out in the seventh. Corbin entered the night with a 6.04 ERA and had allowed at least four earned runs in his last six starts. Lane Thomas went 2 for 4 and hit a
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez homered and had four RBIs as the Houston Astros jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and cruised to a 12-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Álvarez and Jake Meyers hit two-run homers off Kikuchi (7-7) as he tied a career-high by allowing seven runs in a season-low 2 2/3 innings. Martín Maldonado and Yuli Gurriel also homered, and Carlos Correa and José Altuve each hit a triple to help Houston win its second straight after dropping the previous four. Lance McC
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mitch Keller struck out six over five solid innings, Gregory Polanco drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night. Pinch-hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo hit his first homer with Pittsburgh in the ninth. Keller (4-10) walked one and worked around six hits in picking up his first victory since May 29. He had allowed 10 earned runs across 14 1/3 innings in his previous three starts since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Three relievers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tim Anderson had a game-tying homer in the ninth and a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th as the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 Friday night in a matchup of AL division leaders. After Tampa Bay's Andrew Kittredge (8-2) worked a perfect 10th, Anderson opened the 11th with a hit and scored on a fielder's choice grounder by José Abreu to make it 7-5. Abreu has 91 RBIs. Liam Hendriks (8-3) got out of a jam in the 10th with a man on third and one out. Ryan T