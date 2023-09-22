Pete Alonso's RBI double
Pete Alonso hits an RBI ground-rule double down the right field line in the top of the 1st inning to give the Mets a 1-0 lead
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Tyrone Taylor homered twice and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Wednesday night to take another step toward their second NL Central title in three years. Donaldson homered off Zack Thompson (5-7), the former AL MVP’s second home run since he was released by the New York Yankees and signed by Milwaukee. Twelve of Donaldson’s 22 big league hits this year have been home runs. Mark Canha hit a three-
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
The Lightning and Steven Stamkos may belong together, but it won't be easy to get an extension done with so many factors at play.
As of Tuesday night, Tom Willis had thrown the first pitch at 29 different Major League Baseball stadiums, with just one more to go.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't last very long on the bench Wednesday night. Boone was ejected in the second inning by plate umpire Lance Barrett for arguing balls and strikes against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the seventh ejection this year for Boone, tied with David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds for most among major league managers. Boone has been tossed 33 times in six seasons as a big league skipper, all with New York. Barrett had a wide strike zone from the start, accord
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way."
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
Beijing denies claims three Indian fighters are unable to enter China for the Asian Games.
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
Unless you're a dedicated fan of one of these clubs, it's best to avoid watching them play hockey at all this season.
Canada's Charles Jourdain thinks his country comparing him to Georges St-Pierre is unfair.
NFL Week 3 picks: Our previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos, Game of the Week, big upset and all of the rest
The Pacers could be seeking an impact player or premium draft pick for Buddy Hield. Here are six teams that could potentially trade for him.
Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen were an estimated eight over par for the front nine.
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
MONTREAL — Tanner Pearson's initial reaction to being traded brought a combination of feelings. The veteran forward was sent to the Montreal Canadiens along with a 2025 third-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, in exchange for goaltender Casey DeSmith. Pearson was in attendance for the first day of training camp with his new team on Thursday. "Obviously mixed emotions," the 31-year-old told reporters in Montreal. "Really close with the guys in Van but excited for the opportunity. "I