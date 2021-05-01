Pete Alonso's RBI double
Pete Alonso gives the Mets an early 1-0 lead with an RBI ground-rule double in the top of the 1st inning
Pete Alonso gives the Mets an early 1-0 lead with an RBI ground-rule double in the top of the 1st inning
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization.
Hubbard's selection was notable in that he was the fourth Canadian drafted, tying the 2014 record for most Canucks picked.
LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.
Spencer Brown is going to fit right in with the Bills.
Here are our knee-jerk reactions to the picks from Round 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.
The Texans may have drafted their Deshaun Watson replacement, while the Titans get an A+ with the best pick of the day.
With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.
Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.
Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
Carson Wentz may have a new back-up.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Coach Wilfried Nancy knows his CF Montreal team could have walked off the field with a win on Saturday. Facing the reigning Major League Soccer champions Columbus Crew, Montreal came out hard, outshooting the visitors 20-3. But Montreal couldn't get a shot past Columbus 'keeper Eloy Room and had to settle for a 0-0- draw. “We could have scored three goals and if we score these three goals, this is not the same game. Today, yes, we had the possibility to be better but we didn’t finish," Nancy said of the result. “Yes, we were supposed to win and we didn’t win, but, again, I’m happy with what I saw.” Montreal (1-0-2) dominated through much of the first half on Saturday and had multiple chances to score. Mustafa Kizza had a great shot in the 26th minute but sent the ball directly to the feet of the Columbus goalkeeper from a tight angle. Finnish midfielder Lassi Lappalainen came off the bench and nearly buried a shot in injury time, but Room dove to make the last-second save. Columbus (0-0-2) is a difficult team to score against because of their positional play and the way they hang on to the ball, said Montreal midfielder Amar Sejdic. "Of course, that wears out opponents. You can get a little bit less focused when they’re moving the ball side to side," he said. Still, Sejdic believes he and his teammates could have chalked up at least one goal. "But it’s easy to say that at the end of the day. It’s just something that we need to improve on individually and as a group. And attack the next game," he said. The group needs to be more calm inside the box, Nancy said. "We have more time than we think in the box," the coach said. "We have to be more composed to be clinical in front of the net." Montreal registered three shots on goal Saturday, while Columbus had zero. Bradley Wright-Phillips put the ball in the back of the Montreal net in the 85th minute but was quickly called offside. Montreal 'keeper Clement Diop had come out high to challenge the two-time golden boot winner and Wright-Phillips went through him before popping a shot into the open goal. Defender Kamal Miller said everyone on the field made it easy for Montreal to defend. “I feel we executed the plan perfectly. There were a couple times that they broke us down but fortunately nothing came of it," he said. Saturday marked the team's first clean sheet since Sept. 1 when it earned a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC. It's been a solid start to the season for Montreal. The squad remains undefeated three games in for the first time since 2013. "The fact that it’s going pretty well is definitely a confidence booster," Miller said. "We’ve just got to keep it going. Some of these performances where we could have won it, we’ve got to push for these wins because every point counts." NOTES: Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard left the field with an undisclosed injury in the 55th minute. … Montreal was without Mason Toye. The striker, who had goals in the club's first two games of the season, was out with a muscle strain in his left thigh. … Columbus is bringing in a Canadian talent this season. Toronto FC has loaned the Crew midfielder Liam Fraser for the rest of the year. General manager Ali Curtis said the move gives the 23-year-old homegrown player an opportunity to play first-team minutes. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021. The Canadian Press
ATLANTA — Arthur Smith's first draft as Atlanta's coach helped to prove he's taking an even-keeled approach to building the Falcons' roster. Sure, the first pick for Smith, the former Tennessee Titans offensive co-ordinator and tight ends coach, was a tight end. But after Kyle Pitts was the No. 4 overall selection, Smith and first-year general manager Terry Fontenot made sure to pay attention to the Falcons' defence as well. “It’s fun to be a part of it,” Smith said. “... It’s fun to have to get to worry about the whole team.” The proof came on Saturday, when four of the Falcons' final six picks were defensive players — cornerbacks Darren Hall of San Diego State and Avery Williams of Boise State and defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham of Texas and Ade Ogundeji of Notre Dame. Overall, five of the nine picks in the draft came on defence. “The cool thing about Arthur is that’s his mindset,” Fontenot said of Smith's balanced emphasis. The Falcons also drafted Stanford centre Drew Dalman in the fourth round and Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby in the sixth round. Williams counts as a defensive player, but he is an accomplished return specialist. Smith said Williams also could be given a look on offence. On Friday, the Falcons targeted an obvious need by making UCF’s hard-hitting safety Richie Grant their second-round pick. Atlanta, faced with salary cap restrictions, lost veteran safeties Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee in free agency. Versatile offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield of Michigan, who could compete at left guard, was added in the third round. NEW NUMBER FOR PITTS Pitts knows his place as a rookie looking to fit in. Pitts, only 20, impressed the Falcons with his maturity as well as his unusual athleticism that allows him to play like a wide receiver at tight end. The maturity immediately showed when Pitts, who wore No. 84 at Florida, saw that veteran Cordarrelle Patterson had that number with the Falcons. As a high-profile player, Pitts probably could have pushed the issue with Patterson. Instead, Pitts avoided a potentially awkward negotiation, a decision likely to earn respect in the locker room. “He’s a vet so I didn’t want to pay for that,” Pitts said Saturday with a laugh while making his first visit to the Falcons' practice facility. Pitts instead settled on No. 8, taking advantage of the NFL's new rule allowing single digits to be worn by players at more positions. CHILDHOOD FALCONS MEMORIES Dalman's father, Chris, started 64 games in seven seasons as a centre and guard for the San Francisco 49ers from 1993-2000. Chris Dalman was the Falcons' assistant offensive line coach from 2005-06, providing young Drew, then in elementary school, an opportunity to have his first look at his future NFL home. “I definitely remember running around those fields, probably causing a little mischief,” Drew Dalman said. “I have great memories of being around the facility there and being around the team.” NO DEPTH FOR QB, RB IN DRAFT The Falcons didn’t select a quarterback or running back. Each position needs depth even after the Falcons signed free agent A.J. McCarron to serve as quarterback Matt Ryan’s backup. Former Carolina backup Mike Davis appears to be a lock to open the season as the starter at running back. Centre OF ATTENTION Dalman (6-3, 295) most prove his ability to handle bull rushers after fielding questions about his size during the draft process. “It’s definitely a natural thing to want to inquire about, but I feel really good about myself,” he said. “I’m confident in my abilities and I think I’m going to do well.” Drew Dalman could compete with 2020 third-round pick Matt Hennessy at centre after the Falcons lost Alex Mack in free agency. Hennessy also is listed at 295 pounds. FROM WALK-ON TO ALL-AMERICAN Williams had no scholarship offers and was a walk-on at Boise State before developing into a third-team All-America selection as an all-purpose player. He led all FBS players in combined return yards while returning two punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns. “I knew my work ethic would carry me far in my life,” Williams said. “Being a walk-on is something I wouldn’t change. Definitely has motivated me.” Williams said special teams is “my passion.” “That’s definitely what has driven me this far and I’m looking to continue that,” he said. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Charles Odum, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Sam Gagner scored to end an eight-round shootout and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning were in control all afternoon, but it didn't show up on the scoreboard in regulation or overtime. In the shootout, both teams scored with their first two shooters before four in a row were denied. Greiss stopped just enough shots in the shootout to help his rebuilding and banged-up team beat one of the best in the league. Tampa Bay's Curtis McElhinney made 15 saves over three periods and overtime. Detroit's defence was stingy throughout the game, including early in the first when Danny DeKeyser lay on the ice to take away a scoring chance for the Lightning. When the pucks did get past the Red Wings' skaters, Greiss stopped them with some impressive kick and glove saves. Tampa Bay also missed opportunities such as Ondrej Palat failing to take advantage of having the puck and an open net at the end of a 2-on-1 rush during a 4-on-4 situation. It looked like the Lightning had finally broken the scoreless tie midway through the third period, but Palat made contact with Greiss to negate a goal that Detroit challenged successfully. Detroit was called for two penalties in a 14-second stretch late in the third, giving the Lightning a 5-on-3 power play and they still couldn't take advantage. Palat had the best shot to score during the power play, but Greiss went low and to his right to deny him. The Red Wings went on the power play with 3:37 to go and the extra skater did not help them break the tie late in regulation. RACE TO FIRST Tampa Bay could finish first, second or third in the Central, the only division that had more than one team with 70-plus points when play began on Saturday. The Lightning are vying with Florida and Carolina for the top spot in the division with a little more than week left in the season. WHAT'S NEXT Tampa Bay plays at Detroit on Saturday afternoon, shooting to take advantage of playing one of the NHL's worst teams before closing with playoff-contending Dallas at home and the Panthers on the road to perhaps decide the division. ___ Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL Larry Lage, The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi used his social media platform with 200 million followers to call for action against online abuse on Saturday. The Barcelona forward’s message coincides with a four-day boycott of social media by soccer leagues, clubs and players in England to protest against online racial abuse and discrimination. Messi was not silent. Instead, he used his Instagram post to “send a big hug and congratulations to all the people in British soccer for the idea to hold this campaign against abuse and discrimination on social media.” Messi asked for his followers to “give importance to the PEOPLE that are behind each profile, so that we all realize that behind each account is a person in flesh and blood, who laughs, cries, enjoys life and suffers." He went further and asked for Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies to do more. “Nobody deserves to be insulted,” Messi wrote in Spanish. “We are seeing, and living with, abuse that is growing and becoming worse on social media and nobody is doing anything to stop it. We must strongly condemn these hostile attitudes and demand that the companies that run these networks take action against this behaviour.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins’ draft may be remembered for the players who went elsewhere. The Dolphins initially held the No. 3 overall pick, meaning they could have selected Florida tight end Kyle Pitts or LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase as a tantalizing target for Tua Tagovailoa. They didn't. Even after two trades left the Dolphins with the sixth overall choice, they could have taken Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, the star of last season's national championship game. They didn't. They had four of the top 50 selections, leaving them well positioned to land a top-tier running back. They didn’t. “We’d love to draft every position, every player, every year if we could,” general manager Chris Grier. "But the players we added were at the right spots for us, and we feel good about it.” The future of the regime led by Grier and coach Brian Flores hinges on whether those good feelings can be validated in the games to come. NEWCOMERS The Dolphins did acquire the fastest receiver, the first edge rusher and the first safety in the draft. They upgraded the offence for Tagovailoa, and added two potential starters to a defence that was the NFL's stingiest for much of last season. The Dolphins used their top pick to select speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle rather than his Alabama teammate, Smith. With the 18th overall choice they took Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. In the second round the Dolphins drafted Oregon safety Jevon Holland and Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg. Their third-round pick was Boston College tight end Hunter Long. GROUND GAME The Dolphins haven't used a draft pick higher than 131st on a running back since 2016, and it shows. That's the previous time they had a 750-yard rusher. In 2020, Miami's ball-carriers ranked last in the NFL in yards after contact, and fourth-worst in yards per attempt. None of the team's five veteran running backs was drafted higher than the fifth round. That includes Malcolm Brown, a free agent acquisition with two starts in six NFL seasons. “We have good runners on the roster,” Grier said. “We feel good about our guys.” AFC EAST The 23-year-old Tagovailoa may soon be second in seniority among starting quarterbacks in the division, behind only Buffalo's Josh Allen. The Jets drafted Zach Wilson with the second overall pick, and the Patriots took Mac Jones with the 15th choice. “The Jets and New England got two very good players," Flores said. “I’m sure they’re excited about adding those pieces.” REINFORCEMENTS The Dolphins traded up to select Eichenberg, a three-year starter at left tackle for the Fighting Irish, even though they have three offensive linemen who started as rookies last year. “You can never have enough offensive linemen,” Grier said. The Dolphins took Long despite already having three veterans at tight end. Two of them, Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, are heading into the final year of their contracts. FAVORITE LEAGUE Three of Miami's top five picks played in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year. Phillips is the first player from the University of Miami selected by the Dolphins since 2012. ___ Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steven Wine, The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations, and they feel even better about their chances after their work in this year's NFL draft. The team addressed glaring needs at wide receiver, edge rusher and on the offensive line, adding eight new players to an already talented roster. “We just tried to pick good players, guys that could do multiple things, guys that fit us personality-wise,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “We tried to pick smart, tough competitive guys. Quite honestly, if we had a choice between two players and they were equal talents, we always defer to the guy who lives like a Raven, so to speak.” The Ravens filled two areas of need in the first round by selecting wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick and Penn State defensive end Odafe Oweh at No. 31, a selection acquired from the Chiefs for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Bateman should help Baltimore's beleaguered passing attack. The Ravens ranked last in the NFL last season in yards passing, averaging 171.2 per game. Baltimore also attempted the fewest passes in the league with 406. The addition of Bateman gives quarterback Lamar Jackson another downfield threat. Bateman has versatility and will have an opportunity to compete for a starting job. “Obviously, I look up to Lamar a lot,” Bateman said. “I’m just excited to get to work with him.” The Ravens also had a need for a pass rusher after losing three key players in free agency — Matt Judon (Patriots), Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders) and Jihad Ward (Jaguars). While Oweh did not manage a sack last season, he’s a disruptive player who can have an immediate impact in other ways. “I knew that people who really understood and watched football understood what I was doing out there,” said Oweh, who had seven sacks over his three-year collegiate career. “I was very disruptive and caused a lot of havoc. I was very stout in the run game.” The Ravens added Georgia guard Ben Cleveland with the 94th overall pick and then selected SMU cornerback Brandon Stephens at No. 104. Cleveland, listed at 6-foot-6 and 343 pounds and nicknamed “Big Country,” will get a chance to compete for a starting job, coach John Harbaugh said. “I fell in love with the coaching staff,” Cleveland said. “I think it’s going to be a great fit for me.” Stephens began his collegiate career as a running back at UCLA before transferring to SMU and transitioning to defensive back. He’s expected to make an impact on special teams, while continuing his development, possibly at safety. “I pride myself in playing multiple positions,” Stephens said. “I played corner, nickel and safety. So, wherever the team needs me to play, I’m willing to play.” Baltimore added its second wide receiver of the draft when it grabbed Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace at No. 131. The Ravens have seven players at wide receiver capable of making the final roster, creating competition for training camp. The Ravens made their first trade of the draft when they sent the 136th and 210th picks to the Cardinals for the 160th pick and a 2022 fourth-rounder. The Ravens used that 160th pick to add another cornerback, Shaun Wade, the Big 10 defensive back of the year from Ohio State. “I know I have first-round talent. It’s just putting it on the field,” Wade said. Baltimore added its second pass rusher of the draft when it took Notre Dame’s Daelin Hayes with the 171st pick. With their final selection at No. 184, the Ravens added offensive versatility with Michigan fullback/tight end Ben Mason. Baltimore still has a need at right tackle after trading Brown to the Chiefs. However, DeCosta is confident the team has plenty of time to find Brown’s replacement. “We have some guys that we think are going to compete right now at the right tackle spot,” DeCosta said. “As I learned from my mentor Ozzie Newsome, we don’t have to play games until September. We’re confident we’ll have a right tackle, we’ll have a strong offensive line, the best guys are going to play and we have great competition. We’ll be ready to play when the time comes.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Todd Karpovich, The Associated Press
LIVERPOOL, England — Everton's bid to qualify for the Champions League was dented by losing to Aston Villa 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday, a result that continued Carlo Ancelotti's team's woeful home record. Anwar El Ghazi curled in an 80th-minute winner to seal Villa’s first victory at Goodison Park since 2008 and keep Everton nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. If Everton does miss out on the top four, its home form will be to blame. The team has won just one of its last 10 games at Goodison, losing to the likes of Fulham, Newcastle and now a Villa side with little to play for in the final weeks of the season. Fifth place and a spot in the Europa League is still up for grabs, though. West Ham fills that place and is three points clear of Everton, with both teams having five games left. With England coach Gareth Southgate in attendance, strikers Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin pressed their claims for inclusion in the country's squad for the upcoming European Championship by both scoring in the first half. Villa went ahead in the 13th through Watkins, who pounced on a fluffed back-pass by Mason Holgate to slot past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for his 15th goal of the season. Calvert-Lewin equalized six minutes later, heading in Lucas Digne's inswinging corner to the back post. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp dampened hopes of Virgil van Dijk playing for the Netherlands at the European Championship, saying it will be “very, very tight” whether the defender can be fit in time. The Dutch centre back posted a video of himself doing some light jogging, prompting questions of Klopp about Van Dijk's potential readiness for Euro 2020 which kicks off on June 11 in Rome. “If you want to play a tournament, you have to train before, proper football training, weeks before — not a week before,” Klopp said. Van Dijk has been rehabilitating his surgically repaired right knee since late October. His anterior cruciate ligament was damaged in a reckless challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in an English Premier League game on Oct. 17. Van Dijk does straight-line jogging in the video posted on Thursday on his social media accounts. Klopp, speaking ahead of Liverpool's game at Manchester United on Sunday, said only Van Dijk can ultimately answer the question of whether he'll be ready in six weeks. “He just tries to get fit as quick as possible,” Klopp said. “In the moment, nobody knows when that will be exactly, but you can imagine it will be, for sure, very, very tight with the Euros and the team training and stuff like this because he’s not in team training yet and will not be in the next weeks. “So, I don’t know, but in the end it’s a decision of Virgil and he will get massively influenced by the feeling in his knee.” Klopp pledged not to stand in Van Dijk's way. “Nobody holds him back, I can promise all the people in Holland or wherever, but we cannot force it as well, and we will not. We speak about a player and his career. Nobody should force that, and nobody will — not Holland, not us, and Virgil as well.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Benintendi hit two homers, Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to an 11-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Danny Duffy (4-1) continued his strong start to the season in helping the AL Central-leading Royals bounce back from Friday night’s 9-1 loss. He allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, striking out seven. Matt Shoemaker (1-3) couldn’t sustain Minnesota’s momentum after back-to-back wins. He gave up nine runs and eight hits in just 3 1/3 innings. Alex Kiriloff homered for the second straight day for Minnesota and Nelson Cruz added his 425th career homer. Kiriloff’s homer in the seventh ended Duffy's streak of 17 straight innings without allowing an earned run. Duffy started the day with the best ERA in the majors (0.39), ahead of Jacob deGrom’s 0.51 mark. Duffy allowed one earned run in his first four starts this season and exited this game with at 0.60. ROSTER MOVE Kansas City recalled LHP Kris Bubic from the team’s alternate training site and optioned IF/OF Ryan McBroom to the alternate site. Bubic was 1-6 with an 8.59 ERA in 10 starts for the Royals last season. TRAINER’S ROOM Royals: RHP Kyle Zimmer was placed on the injured list prior to the game with a left trap strain. He is 2-0 with one save and a 3.38 ERA in 11 games this season. RHP Jake Newberry was recalled from the team’s alternate site to take his spot on the active roster. … Manager Mike Matheny said RHP Brady Singer is responding well to treatment after taking a liner off his foot in Friday’s game and sustaining a contusion. Twins: 1B Miguel Sanó (right hamstring strain) will stay in Minnesota with the team as the Triple-A St. Paul team goes on the road to begin its season. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sanó is doing well physically, but he wants to see Sanó face live pitching before returning him from the injured list. UP NEXT RHP Brad Keller (2-2, 9.00 ERA) will start the final game of the series on Sunday for Kansas City and will be matched up with Minnesota RHP José Berríos (2-2, 3.04). Keller is coming off his first quality start of the season where he allowed two runs in six innings in a win against Detroit. Berríos hasn’t allowed more than five hits in any start this season and he started the day ninth in the American League with 33 strikeouts. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Hall, The Associated Press