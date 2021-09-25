Pet of the week: Theo

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Ben Simmons can't be convinced to return to the 76ers.
A look at what's happening around the majors today.
Brooks Koepka let his emotions slip in a bad moment during the Ryder Cup.
Kevin Love didn't appreciate getting torn apart by Jerry Colangelo.
The NBA denied Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption.
"I think at this point, it's just no one knows when you're dealing with a recovery from an ACL, the timeframe."
Jordan Clarkson confirmed he attended "a lot" of Jazz games last season.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Former USC Song Girls coach Lori Nelson resigned right after the school launched a Title IX investigation earlier this year.
After a thrilling Week 2, the NFL returns to action in Week 3 headlined by a showdown between two NFC heavyweights.
"Tulo, Arenado, I met all those guys when I was young so they all had a huge impact on my game."
Our analysts look into the future to make their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.
Greg Knapp spent time with seven teams over his two decades coaching in the NFL.
Another one of the NHL's unvaccinated players has spoken out.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 3 game, along with some DFS bargains.
Jon Jones is attending a UFC Hall of Fame event in Las Vegas.
Teams with run differentials like the 2021 Blue Jays don't miss the playoffs. Ever.
Another strong morning session helps Team USA continue a strong run deep into the Ryder Cup.
Renee Gonzalez couldn't have been better with her timing on Saturday, scoring tries in the opening minute and second half to provide the Canadian women with momentum en route to a 26-26 tie against the United States in rugby sevens action in Edmonton. Then, Sabrina Poulin came off the bench to pull Canada within two points with 30 seconds remaining at Commonwealth Stadium before Olivia Apps of Lindsay, Ont., converted. The third-ranked Canadians rebounded from a pair of losses to the U.S. at las
There is an unending amount of stories and anecdotes about the curling community in Canada and how – in many ways – it could be thought of as one big family. Perhaps the story of curlers Adam Freilich and Charles Gagnon best exemplifies this. Frielich, 28, is the third for Team Comeau out of New Brunswick. Gagnon, 49, is the lead for Team Lawton out of Quebec. For years, the two have been competitors on the ice – but this past week they became lifelong teammates. Freilich has been battling stage