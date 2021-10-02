Pet of the week: Jack and Clyde

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom said Saturday he’s taking his hip injury rehab slowly and doesn't know when he’ll be able to play. Backstrom has not skated during training camp and seems like a long shot to play in the season opener Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers or soon thereafter. “I have no timetable here," Backstrom said in his first public comments since camp started. "We’re just going to listen to the body and go slow. We’ll see what happens. Hopefu