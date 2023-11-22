Pet Patrol

CBC

Hong Guo, a former mayoral candidate in Richmond, B.C., has been barred from practising law in the province after a Law Society of B.C. panel found her ungovernable, saying she is incapable of rehabilitating her professional conduct.Guo was previously subject to a one-year suspension, starting on March 8, after being found guilty of professional misconduct that wound up facilitating her bookkeeper's theft of $7.5 million in clients' funds.The panel had previously found that Guo failed to supervi