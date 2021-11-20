Pet Pals: Meet Turbo

The Canadian Press

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool handed Arsenal a harsh reality check Saturday by tearing through the Gunners in the second half for a 4-0 win in the Premier League. A resurgent Arsenal side had the chance to climb above Liverpool in the standings with a win, but Juergen Klopp's side gave the visitors a reminder that there is still a big gulf in class between the teams. Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season had ended at West Ham before the international break but the Reds looked back to th