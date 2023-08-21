Pet lovers enjoy 'Bark and Brunch by the Bridge' at Waterfront Park
Zeppole has earned the title of ‘your favorite pool trespasser’ on TikTok
Gabriel Bogner said his Great Dane dog Darwin helped him deal with the symptoms of Crohn's disease and that she qualified as a service animal.
The dog — named Clover — was "covered in fleas & sores, super skinny & hungry" when he was discovered, the animal shelter said
An Iranian estate agent has been arrested and had his business shuttered after brokering a deal in which a couple signed over the deeds of their house to their dog.
Yellowknife veterinarian Michelle Tuma was having a hectic month even before an encroaching wildfire forced the mass evacuation of her home community. Nothing prepared her for the chaos of getting thousands of people out of the city, but Tuma focused her efforts on making sure evacuees could take their animals with them and on protecting at least some of those left behind. “I know how much pets mean to people,” Tuma says. “I can't even imagine having to evacuate and not being able to take your p
WARNING: This story contains details of animal abuse.An animal rescue organization says a foster dog who police believe was abused by a Calgary man is back in its care. In a statement sent Saturday, police said a 40-year-old man is facing charges in relation to animal abuse after an investigation into an incident in the Inglewood neighbourhood. The incident involved a dog from the Alberta Rescue Foundation (ARF), police said.On its Facebook page, ARF said they became aware of an online post that
August is Clear the Shelters month, when animal advocates push to find forever homes. Advocates find meanings both large and small in helping animals.
Over 130 cats and dogs from Maui animal shelters were relocated to Portland, Oregon, after the Hawaii wildfires, where they'll be adopted out.
