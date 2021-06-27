Peruvians protest election results hold-up

Thousands of Peruvians rallied in the streets of the capital Lima on Saturday as uncertainty swirls around the results of a tight presidential election held nearly three weeks ago.

Supporters of socialist Pedro Castillo marched toward the Plaza San Martin, near the country's election headquarters.

A few blocks away, thousands of supporters of right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori paraded with Peruvian flags and signs that read "no to fraud."

Castillo holds a slim 44,000-vote lead over Fujimori with all ballots counted, but she has contested his apparent win and decried election fraud with little evidence.

Fujimori is seeking to disqualify votes largely in rural areas that have backed the leftist.

Castillo's Free Peru party has denied the fraud allegations and international election observers have said the vote was clean.

The election has deeply divided Peruvians, with poorer rural voters rallying behind Castillo and wealthier urban voters from Lima supporting Fujimori, the daughter of jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori.