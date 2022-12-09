Peruvians protest to demand Congress shutdown

STORY: Early morning footage on local television showed hundreds of farmers blocking a stretch of Peru's main coastal highway with rocks and burning tires.

Protesters said they do not recognize Dina Boluarte as Peru's interim president.

Boluarte, who took office on Wednesday hours after her predecessor Castillo was ousted, said she was calling for calm as protests broke out in support of the former president.

Castillo tried to dissolve Congress just hours before he was removed from office in an impeachment vote. He was detained and is now facing criminal charges.