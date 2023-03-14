Peruvians clean up homes flooded by cyclone

STORY: In the town of Lambayeque, locals were scooped water out of their flooded homes after Yaku.

A meteorologist with SENAMHI said Yaku is moving away from Peru's coast and towards the west and northwest.

The government of President Dina Boluarte declared a state of emergency in 400 districts as it seeks to bring relief from the effects of the cyclone.

Nearly 60 people have died since the start of the rainy season, according to the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI).