Peru's Machu Picchu reopens to tourists after a month

STORY: The resumption of activities at Peru's most famous tourist site came after an agreement between tourism entrepreneurs, authorities, and leaders of social organisations to guarantee security at the site and transport services.

Peruvian Culture Ministry said 1,000 tickets had been released for sale on Wednesday.

The Inca-era stone citadel in Peru's southeastern jungle closed its doors to tourists on January 21 after blockades of the train tracks connecting the city of Cusco to Machu Picchu.

For more than two months, there have been violent social protests in Peru demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and members of Congress.