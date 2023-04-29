Peru recovers over 180 historical artefacts

STORY: The objects include three paintings from the Cusco School, a document signed by Bolivar – who led revolutions against Spanish rule – and two manuscripts written by viceroys, four archaeological pieces, a lithic piece and 170 coins from the viceregal era and the early days of the Republic, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said on social media.

The objects were repatriated from Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Argentina and the United States.

According to the Peruvian government, in the last four years, nearly two thousand historical and documentary archaeological artefacts have been repatriated.