Peru’s president arrested, charged with “rebellion”

STORY: Castillo was arrested after his ousting from office in an impeachment trial following his bid last-ditch cling to power by dissolving Congress.

Ignoring Castillo's attempt to shut down the legislature by decree, lawmakers moved ahead with a previously planned impeachment trial, with 101 votes in favor of removing him, six against and 10 abstentions.

Dina Boluarte was sworn in as president through 2026, making her the first woman to lead Peru.

She called for a political truce after months of instability, including two prior impeachment attempts, and said a new cabinet inclusive of all political stripes would be formed.