Peru marks ‘Festival of the Sun’ with song and dance

STORY: Artists performed traditional song and dance in honour of the the 'Inti Raymi' festivity of the sun, which is celebrated annually in June in the city of Cusco to mark the winter solstice.

The 'Inti Raymi' is known as the most important of the Incan ceremonies.

The Inti Raymi was banned in 1572 by Spanish Viceroy Francisco de Toledo, who claimed it was a pagan ceremony opposed to the Catholic faith.

Today, it is a major national celebration in Peru, having been revived some 80 years ago.