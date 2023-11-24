Peru glaciers decimated by climate change

STORY: Peru's glaciers are disappearing fast due to climate change

according to a new government report

It says Peru has lost 56% of its tropical glaciers in the last six decades

The report compared satellite imagery of the glaciers between 1962 and 2020

(Jesus Gomez, Director of Glaciers Research, Ministry of Environment)

“The country’s glaciers in the 18 mountain ranges have decimated to 1,050 square kilometers (405 square miles). This means we have lost 56% of glacier areas in this 58-year period.”

“There are four mountain ranges that have lost around 80% or 90% or over 90% of their glacier areas very fast,

such as the Chila mountain chain.”

(Source: the National Institute of Research of Mountain Glaciers and Ecosystems)

The melting ice has formed new mountain lagoons that risk overflowing and flooding