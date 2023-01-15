Peru Declares 30-Day State of Emergency for Multiple Regions Amid Protests

The Peruvian government declared a 30-day state of emergency (SOE) for multiple regions, including Lima, on January 14, amid ongoing protests calling for the resignation of the President Dina Boluarte.

The SOE came into force on January 15, suspending some constitutional rights of citizens within the affected areas.

Protests in Lima were underway as the SOE was announced, with Peruvian media reporting clashes between police and demonstrators.

Footage by Alex Febrero shows a woman wiping her eyes. Febrero said police had sprayed a substance in the woman's face.

