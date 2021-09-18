Person Swims Though Floodwaters on Street in Tuscaloosa

Heavy rain inundated parts of Alabama on Saturday, September 18, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of the risk for widespread flooding across the region.

William O’Neal captured video of a person swimming past a flooded stop sign on a road in Tuscaloosa Saturday.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the greater Birmingham area until 2.45 pm Saturday. The NWS warned that that two to three inches of rain could fall. Credit: William O’Neal via Storyful