Person shot, suspect in custody after argument at mechanic shop in OKC
Person shot, suspect in custody after argument at mechanic shop in OKC
Person shot, suspect in custody after argument at mechanic shop in OKC
Court documents say Rodney Mervyn Nichols, 81, confessed because he ‘had to come clean.’
Police were called to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end on Saturday morning.
Dashcam footage captured the chase.
HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years' probation and required to register as sex offenders. D
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police at Clinton Park in East Vancouver on Saturday morning.The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that they were called to the park — at the intersection of Grant Street and Penticton Street in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood — at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.Const. Tania Visintin said a 911 caller had reported gunshots being fired near the playground.When police arrived, according to Visintin, they found the man carrying a firearm."Shots
Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin’s vehicle split in two after being deliberately rammed off the road in a high-speed car chase.
The judge in former U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming trial over his handling of classified documents made two errors in a June trial, including one that potentially violated the defendant's constitutional rights and could have invalidated the proceedings, according to legal experts and a court transcript. Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon closed jury selection for the trial of an Alabama man - accused by federal prosecutors of running a website with images of child sex abuse - to the defendant's family and the general public, pointing to a lack of space in the courtroom, a trial transcript viewed by Reuters showed. A defendant's right to a public trial is protected by the U.S. Constitution's Sixth Amendment, though judges have discretion in certain circumstances to close courtrooms.
The family hopes the vigil, described as a peaceful gathering that will be open to the public, will raise awareness to help police investigations.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting and crash that occurred Thursday evening.
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors on Friday requested that U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case, a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order, different from a “gag order,” would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
The twins were stopped riding bikes home. One now may be tried as an adult on attempted murder charge.
Men who had sworn an oath to protect and serve were huddled on the back porch of a Mississippi home as Michael Corey Jenkins lay on the floor, blood gushing from his mutilated tongue where one of the police officers shoved a gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger. As Jenkins writhed in pain, the six white officers devised a scheme to cover up dozens of stunning acts of brutality that they had just carried out during 90 minutes of terror against Jenkins and a second Black victim.
The mother said she is ‘exhausted’ because she must now be ‘hyperaware’ of her interactions with her child
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said another arrest was coming
EDMONTON — The police chief of Alberta's capital city stood solemnly at a podium, at moments appearing to be welling up, as he took questions from reporters about the random killing of a mother and child outside a school in May. "I've got three daughters," said Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee as he recalled the sadness he felt that day. He said he also feels frustrated that it couldn't be stopped. "It's impacting everybody." The mother and child were stabbed to death by a stranger outside Crawf
TORONTO — Violence erupted at a festival for Toronto's Eritrean community on Saturday as participants clashed with demonstrators in exchanges that sent at least nine people to hospital. City police ultimately deployed the riot squad to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end, where Festival Eritrea descended into chaos almost from the start. Skirmishes first broke out at around 10 a.m. and tensions continued throughout the day. Protesters, Eritrean themselves, said they showed up to demonstrate a
NEW YORK (AP) — Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation. The event produced chaos, with dozens of people arrested — some jumping atop vehicles, hurling bottles and throwing punches. Cenat was released early Saturday from police custody after being issued a desk
The mother struggled with the 44-year-old man before he started driving away, authorities said.
COQUITLAM, B.C. — Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., say a man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a confrontation in a city park Saturday morning. Coquitlam RCMP say they're investigating an altercation between "at least two adult males" in Brookmere Park that occurred around 9:15 in the morning. Investigators say they're looking for more witnesses and any video footage of the altercation, but the nature of what exactly happened remains unknown. Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama says
Peter Nygard's Winnipeg sex charges will be prosecuted by a Saskatchewan Crown attorney, a Manitoba court heard Friday. Nygard, 82, did not appear in court for the brief hearing. He now faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in Manitoba, following charges that were laid last month.The offences were allegedly committed in November 1993 and involve a victim who was then 20 years old. Lawyer Michelle Biddulph appeared in Court of King's Bench in Winnipeg on Friday v