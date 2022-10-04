Person of interest in Central Valley family kidnapping in custody, is critically wounded

A person of interest wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a Central Valley family of four was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, officials said. However, he is in critical condition. On Monday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were taken against their will from a business in the south Merced area of the county. Merced County Sheriff detectives got a tip early Tuesday morning that one of the kidnapped family member's cards was used at an ATM in the city of Atwater. Surveillance photos showed the person looked similar to photos released Monday of a person of interest in connection with the abduction.