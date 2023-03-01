Person hospitalized after Hillendale apartment fire
Several fire crews were called late Tuesday night to a two-alarm fire in Hillendale. According to Baltimore County fire officials, firefighters were called around 9:42 p.m. to the Towson Crossing Apartments in the 1000 block of Halstead Road, where there were heavy flames coming from a three-story apartment building. Fire officials told 11 News that at least one person was taken to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Crews have managed to knock the flames down, but the units remained at the scene through the 11 p.m. hour.