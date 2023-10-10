Person dies after Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say

Reuters

Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial has featured dense testimony about computer code, cryptocurrency and corporate finance, but U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan's dry sense of humor has provided the occasional moment of levity. Kaplan, a senior judge in Manhattan federal court, has also frequently scolded the 31-year-old former billionaire's defense lawyers for asking repetitive questions, once accusing them outside the jury's presence of trying to "set a record for the longest trial." The trial, in which Bankman-Fried is seeking to defend himself from charges of stealing billions of dollars from customers of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange, is far from the first high-profile matter the 78-year-old Bill Clinton appointee has overseen recently.