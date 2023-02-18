Person dead after house fire in Norman

CBC

At almost two years old, Jeffrey has travelled across more countries than most people see in a lifetime. Lying in his mother's lap, his eyes wide, he barely makes a sound. The only time he cries is when she puts him down. His mother is Guenda, the wife of Fritznel Richard, the 44-year-old man whose frozen body was found more than a week after he attempted to cross by foot into the United States on Dec. 23. They're sitting on a couch in the Naples, Fla., home of Guenda's younger sister. A framed