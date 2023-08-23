Person in custody after possible bomb threat at Edmond middle school

The Canadian Press

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says schools must now seek parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns. Education Minister Dustin Duncan says the province wants to standardize pronoun and naming policies, as they varied from one school division to another. A similar move earlier this year in New Brunswick was faced by intense opposition by LGBTQ groups. Saskatchewan also says parents and guardians must be informed of a school's sexual education curriculum