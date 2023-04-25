Persistent power outages afflict one Halethorpe neighborhood, man with oxygen machine

Some Baltimore County residents have experienced on-and-off power outages for years. Of most concern -- one man relies on the electricity to keep his oygen machine running. Neighbors said they have complained to the Maryland Public Service Commission for years, but with no solution, they are fed up. The power is on now in the Wynnewood neighborhood of Halethorpe. But when it's off, David Bloom goes out of his way to make sure his friend's oxygen machine keeps working.