Perseverance holds Basket 4 Babies Clinic at Keiser University
Perseverance holds Basket 4 Babies Clinic at Keiser University
Perseverance holds Basket 4 Babies Clinic at Keiser University
Ontario's largest Indigenous hockey tournament began in Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday and thousands of First Nations children and teens are taking part. The 49th Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) tournament, known as the Little NHL, got underway on Sunday evening with opening ceremonies at Paramount Fine Foods Centre. The event runs until Thursday. Nipissing First Nation is hosting the event, which features 184 teams from across Ontario. A total of 487 games are being played in four days at five
Many are supporting ‘Black Panther’ star for not ‘feigning excitement’
When Oksana Masters is having a bad day, her mother brings her sunflowers. Their petals contain layers of meaning for Masters, an athlete who was born in Ukraine; there, the flowers are a symbol of peace and pride. A vase of them overflows behind her as she speaks, via video call, from her home in Champaign, Illinois, a city south of Chicago.
‘His eye roll at the end was obnoxious!’ one angry viewer said
It was reported in 2020 that Kimberly Guilfoyle was forced from Fox News after facing a sexual harassment accusation from a female assistant.
Lady Gaga is nominated for Original Song for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
Stephanie Grisham said she "would get a talking to" for not speaking with Fox News stars ahead of Trump.
A father used a moose antler and shovel to fatally bludgeon a sex offender he believed had been stalking his daughter.
Before Will Smith was handed his 10-year ban, several other stars were also expelled from attending the Academy Awards for a number of reasons.
These animals typically don’t play nice together, but that’s exactly what they were doing, photos show.
Video explainer on Prince Andrew's "despair" because the King has not shared out their mother’s fortune, according to reports. .
Forever a red carpet risk-taker.
The Leafs star has scored his fair share of highlight-reel goals, but the one he buried against the Oilers on Saturday was on another level.
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres has called for a public apology after an employee at a Vancouver hotel denied an Indigenous man access to a washroom, which they say resulted him losing control of his bladder in front of onlookers. The General Manager of the Hyatt Regency Hotel says it conducted an internal investigation after the association reported an incident last month. Patrick Gosselin says it determined the employee was following protocol to close restroom
‘Her grace was admirable,’ one viewer writes
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares has been fined US$5,000, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. Tavares was issued the fine for slashing Edmonton Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais in Toronto's 7-4 win on Saturday. The incident occurred at 3:41 of the third period and Tavares was assessed a minor penalty. Tavares assumed position near Edmonton's net but after multiple pushes from Desharnais, who was behind him, the defenceman's stick got caught between Tavares's arms
The actress who stars as Monica Dutton appeared at a fashion show for Saint Laurent in Paris.
Concern is reportedly growing among some American legislators about migrants crossing into the United States from Canada. One recent headline intoned: “U.S. Republicans are now warning: Migration from Canada is a problem” as some lawmakers have likened the apparent trend to “being assaulted.” Since Republican governors started to send migrants arriving in their states to Democrat jurisdictions in the summer of 2022, the question of border control has been a major subject of public policy discussions in the United States.
Dresses? So last season.
Officials who oversee Saudi Arabia's tens of billions of dollars in U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures, down to wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. A judge, citing what she described as the kingdom's hands-on management of LIV, found that when it came to the new golf league, Saudi officials and the Saudi government aren't shielded from U.S. courts the way sovereign nations usually are.