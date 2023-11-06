Perjury trial for Marilyn Mosby begins

Marylin Mosby is on trial facing perjury charges for withdrawing money from her retirement fund during the pandemic. The government is arguing that Mosby was not facing financial hardship when she withdrew funds under the Care Act, which passed during COVID to help people who were employed but could not afford to put funds towards their retirement account. The Care Act allowed people to withdraw up to $100,000 without specific guidelines concerning how they were allowed to spend the money. READ MORE:https://www.wmar2news.com/local/multiple-witnesses-take-the-stand-for-first-day-of-marilyn-mosby-trial-including-fbi-forensic-accountant