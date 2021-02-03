Pep Guardiola: We will think about Liverpool game tomorrow
Pep Guardiola admitted his table-topping Manchester City side would not have long to enjoy their win over Burnley as a challenging run of fixtures looms.
Pep Guardiola admitted his table-topping Manchester City side would not have long to enjoy their win over Burnley as a challenging run of fixtures looms.
The NWHL has suspended the Isobel Cup Playoffs due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Chiefs really dodged one here.
Schottenheimer is one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and the most successful coach without a Super Bowl or NFL championship.
Doug Armstrong will lead the Hockey Canada executive team tasked with re-capturing Olympic gold.
Jared Goff thanked the fans for supporting him "through all the ups and downs."
The GOAT has apparently forgotten how it feels to reach the Super Bowl for the first time. And probably the second and third, too.
Tokyo Olympics organizers have released the first of four playbooks to help participants enter and exit Japan safely.
The veteran left-hander has agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.
It should be a long debut season on an NHL beat for Peter Baugh — even in a pandemic-shortened schedule.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet spoke to media after his franchise record 54 points against the Magic. He's explains why he knew it would be a good shooting night and what DeMar DeRozan said to him after the game.
MONTREAL — CF Montreal added size and experience up front Wednesday by acquiring American-born Norwegian international forward Bjorn Johnsen from South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai club. The MLS team used targeted allocation money to sign the well-travelled 29-year-old to a two-year contract with an option for 2023 pending a medical. "We are pleased with the acquisition of such a seasoned player, with extended experience in Europe and Asia," Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "Bjorn is a big and very mobile striker. He has shown his capacity to score goals in all the clubs he has played for in the past, and with the Norwegian national team." The six-foot-five 177-pounder has won 16 caps for Norway and played club football in Norway, Spain, Portugal, Bulgaria, Scotland and the Netherlands. He joins a Montreal strike force that includes Romell Quioto, Mason Toye and newly signed Nigerian teenager Sunusi Ibrahim. Born in New York to an American mother and Norwegian father, Johnsen grew up in North Carolina before moving to Norway where he joined Valerenga Fotball's youth teams. He made his pro debut in 2011 for Kjelsas IL. His club resume includes stints with Scotland's Hearts, the Netherlands's ADO Den Haag and AZ Alkmaar and Norway's Rosenborg BK,. He joined Ulsan Hyundai of the Korean K League last January, scoring 11 goals in 31 games and helping the club to the AFC Champions League title in December. The Norwegian-American made his debut for Norway in 2017. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021 The Canadian Press
The circumstances of his exits from Pittsburgh and New York were different, but they were both messy nonetheless. Now Bell is on the verge of winning a ring with the Chiefs.
Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan joined Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson of the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast to reveal what makes the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenses click.
PARIS — United States forward Timothy Weah and Canada striker Jonathan David both scored as Lille won 3-0 at Bordeaux on Wednesday to stay top of the French league ahead of Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain. The standings remained unchanged as the top four sides all won, with Lille still two points ahead of Lyon and three clear of defending champion PSG in third spot. A goal from Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta midway through the first half earned Lyon a 1-0 win at relegation battlers Dijon, while PSG beat last-place Nimes 3-0 at home but rode its luck at times as the visitors wasted chances. Wingers Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia netted in the first half while Kylian Mbappe added the third with his league-leading 15th goal midway through the second. A brace from Mbappe's France teammate Wissam Ben Yedder gave fourth-place Monaco a 2-1 home win against Nice in the French Riviera derby, for a sixth straight victory and 22 points from the past 24. LILLE CRUISES After grabbing the winner last weekend, Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici netted the opener in the 53rd minute after forward Jonathan Bamba sprinted clear and pulled the ball back to him. The 20-year-old Weah — son of Liberia president and ex-soccer star George Weah — doubled the lead in the 65th following a fast counterattack after a Bordeaux corner. It was Weah’s third league goal this season and first since Dec. 23 against Montpellier. Then the 21-year-old David, who like his teammate Weah was born in New York, finished confidently in the 88th after Jonathan Ikone clipped a classy pass behind Bordeaux's defence. FOMBA'S LAMENT Nimes looked comfortable until midfielder Lamine Fomba played a needless pass back from near halfway and the ball landed to Di Maria, who sprinted clear to score in the 17th minute. Di Maria then set up Sarabia's close-range header in the 35th, but Fomba could have made amends for his mistake near the end of the half only to head at goalkeeper Sergio Rico from point-blank range. After Nimes created problems for PSG's creaky defence after the break, Mbappe added the third with a fine curling shot from the left of the penalty area in the 67th. Nimes could have scored again with a couple of late chances. OTHER MATCHES Marseille raced into a 2-0 lead at Lens, showing it could cope without suspended coach Andre Villas-Boas Winger Florian Thauvin scored his 85th career goal for Marseille, while Arkadiusz Milik got his first since joining on loan from Italian side Napoli. But Lens showed its resilient streak with second-half goals to earn a 2-2 draw against Marseille, which next hosts PSG on Sunday. Meanwhile, 18th-place Lorient continued its fight against relegation by securing a 1-1 draw at fifth-place Rennes. Winger Martin Terrier put Rennes ahead early on but substitute Quentin Boisgard equalized in the 82nd for Lorient, which beat PSG 3-2 last weekend and Dijon by the same score a few days earlier. Also, Reims drew 0-0 with Angers 0; sixth-place Metz drew 1-1 with Montpellier, and Strasbourg drew 2-2 with Brest. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
After going 68 Premier League games unbeaten at Anfield, Liverpool has slumped to back-to-back losses at the stadium that was its impenetrable stronghold for nearly four years. The latest defeat — to lowly Brighton — left the champions' title defence on the brink of collapse. Just like against Burnley two weeks ago, Liverpool was beaten 1-0 by a team battling to avoid relegation. Jurgen Klopp's team dropped seven points behind leader Manchester City, which has a game in hand and is on a nine-match winning streak. City is the next visitor to Anfield, on Sunday. A win for Pep Guardiola's team may effectively knock Liverpool out of the title race — with more than three months of the season remaining. Seeking to regain the title it relinquished to Liverpool last season, City produced another dominant display in overwhelming Burnley in a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor. That restored City's three-point advantage over second-place Manchester United, which won 9-0 over Southampton on Tuesday. City has played a game less than United, too. Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling scored first-half goals as City won a 13th straight game in all competitions — a run of victories stretching back to Dec. 15. While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk. They weren't helped by goalkeeper Alisson Becker missing out against Brighton because of an illness. The title might soon be gone for Liverpool, and a place in the top four is hardly guaranteed. The Reds are in fourth place but only two points ahead of fifth-place West Ham, which won 3-1 at Aston Villa. Everton is two points further back in sixth after beating Leeds 2-1. Leicester moved above Liverpool into third place with a 2-0 win at Fulham. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms on a $3.5 million, one-year deal with veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The agreement was reached on Wednesday and confirmed by The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending the completion of a successful physical exam. Soria can earn $500,000 in performance incentives. The two-time All-Star will be pitching for his eighth MLB team. The 36-year-old right-hander spent the past two years with Oakland and finished with a 2.82 ERA in 22 appearances during the abbreviated 2020 season. Soria's deal was the first notable move by the Diamondbacks during a quiet off-season. Arizona is coming off a disappointing last-place finish in the NL West. The D-backs don't have a clear-cut closer for the upcoming season and Soria could be in the mix for the job along with holdovers like Stefan Crichton and Kevin Ginkel. Soria had his best years as the closer in Kansas City with 42 saves in 2008 and 43 in 2010, which were both his All-Star seasons. While he hasn't matched those numbers since, he's been a dependable reliever over the past decade and has 732 career appearances, which is third among active pitchers. The Athletic first reported Soria's deal with the Diamondbacks. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton joins Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson on behalf of Zebra Technologies to discuss how he evaluates QBs Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill going forward, and relates a funny story from his youth about why picking a QB is like going sofa shopping at a garage sale. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast.
TORONTO — Three teams, three contract negotiations, a 33,000-kilometre relocation with another move on the way, a layoff caused by a global pandemic and a new baby. A lot has happened to Nick Arbuckle since he last took a snap in a CFL game. The new Argonauts quarterback said life has been "a really crazy adventure" since his long road to Toronto began at the end of the 2019 season, when he was still a member of the Calgary Stampeders. Arbuckle's rights were acquired by Ottawa in January 2020 and the signed an extension with the Redblacks, but didn't suit up in the nation's capital after that year's season was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, as negotiations with Ottawa for the proposed 2021 CFL season stalled, he was part of a roundabout swap of quarterbacks between the Redblacks and Argos. Toronto released quarterback Matt Nichols, who was picked up by Ottawa on Sunday. The Redblacks then released Arbuckle, who was snapped up by the Argos on Monday. The move reunites Arbuckle with Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, who was Arbuckle's quarterbacks coach in Calgary. "I didn't foresee not being back in Ottawa until maybe the weekend or so," Arbuckle said from Ottawa in a video conference Wednesday. "So it was kind of a quick turnaround, but I couldn't be happier to be in the situation I'm in now. "It was a long way around to try to get to Toronto, but I think in the end being back with Dinwiddie and a lot of the players that I'm familiar with ... I can't wait to get down there. So I just feel I'm in the place I'm supposed to be." The 27-year-old Arbuckle hopes the move to Toronto will finally get him the starting quarterback opportunity that was denied because of the virus last season in Ottawa. Arbuckle spent his first two CFL seasons as a backup to star Bo Levi Mitchell in Calgary, but looked good filling in when needed. Arbuckle won four of seven games as a starter for Calgary in 2019 while Mitchell was injured. "I'm definitely not excepting to walk in (to Argos camp) as the Day 1 starter," Arbuckle said. "I don't think that works in professional sports no matter who you are. You've got to earn your job and earn the right to become a starter." While Arbuckle doesn't expect to be handed the starting role, it appears to be his to lose. The only other quarterback currently on Toronto's roster is Canadian Michael O'Connor. "My relationship with Dinwiddie has always been tremendous," Arbuckle said. "Without him, I wouldn't be in the position I am now as a quarterback in the CFL. "Coming up here I've done a lot of growth and a lot of development under him as my quarterback coach ever since I arrived in Calgary, and I'm much better now than I was when I first came to Calgary a few years ago because of all the work I got in with Dinwiddie." Arbuckle will also get the chance to work with a revamped receiving corps in Toronto that includes former Stamps Eric Rogers and DaVaris Daniels and former NFL wideout Martavis Bryant. "It's going to be a really exciting offence to be a part of, and I'm really looking forward to reuniting with Eric and DaVaris and some of those guys I spent a lot of time with in the locker room in Calgary already," he said. While Arbuckle is looking forward to the chance to further his career in Toronto, he isn't sure why contract negotiations with the Redblacks failed. Arbuckle said he offered to restructure his contract to get Ottawa under the salary cap, the same way quarterbacks Vernon Adams, Cody Fajardo and Trevor Harris did with their teams. "Unfortunately, even at the end when we were willing to take the biggest pay reduction of any quarterback in the entire league and we still couldn't come to an agreement between our two sides, it started to feel like they didn't quite see me in their plans as much as they had the year before," Arbuckle said. "I don't know why that happened. I haven't had that conversation and I don't know if I ever will." Despite the pandemic-related layoff and the failed contract negotiation, one positive memory from Arbuckle's time in Ottawa is the birth of his daughter Aaliyah, the first child for the QB and his wife, Zakiyyah. "It was a blessing, the opportunity to be there from the birth, every single day, never missing a moment, getting to notice every time she made a new noise, got a new milestone," he said. "I didn't know what to expect," he added. "I'd never even held a baby until we had a baby. But the sleep schedule wasn't great, I can tell you that." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021. Curtis Withers, The Canadian Press
The National Women’s Hockey League called off the remainder of its season Wednesday on the eve of the playoffs because of additional positive test results for COVID-19. The NWHL cited safety concerns for what it called the suspension of play inside a quarantined bubble in Lake Placid, New York. COVID-19 instead wreaked havoc on the two-week event. Two of the league’s six teams had already withdrawn from the tournament, with the Metropolitan Riveters citing “several” virus cases. The league did not confirm the Connecticut Whale's departure was illness-related and said only it accepted their decision to forfeit a game and withdraw. The Riveters' departure last Thursday led the NWHL to postpone all games that day with play resuming Saturday. Coach Ivo Mocek said at the time: “Our team is heartbroken to not have the chance to compete for the Isobel Cup, but we are aligned with the league in prioritizing the well-being of all of the players and staff.” The NWHL had an agreement with Yale University to provide saliva-based COVID-19 testing for players and staff, similar to what the NBA used for its Disney World bubble last year. Even that testing couldn't keep the virus out. The expansion Toronto Six finished with the league's best record at 4-1-1. "We don't have many words right now but what we do know is that we couldn’t be more thankful for all of the support we've received over the last 10 months," the Six tweeted. "From launch on April 22nd to our first ever puck drop. We can't thank you all enough. "We will be back." Two semifinal games Thursday and and the final Friday were set to be televised nationally in the U.S. on NBC Sports Network, putting women's hockey in a prominent spotlight a year away from the Beijing Olympics. The end of the NWHL bubble experiment came on the same day the rival Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association announced it will play a game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28. The PWHPA is made up of 125 of the sport's biggest stars, including those on the U.S. and Canadian national teams, who banded together in the hopes of forcing the creation of a new pro league. The game at MSG comes 13 months after PWHPA players took part in NHL All-Star Weekend. It will be the first professional women’s hockey game at the storied arena. “This is a major milestone for women’s hockey and young girls who aspire to play professional hockey but don’t have the option to make it a career today,” said Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford, an operations consultant for the PWHPA. The NHL’s New York Rangers are hosting the women's game with the team playing at Buffalo that day. Rangers president John Davidson said the team is “excited to play even a small role in helping elevate visibility for the women’s game.” “The talent level of women’s hockey is simply incredible," Davidson said. “We all love this sport so much and any opportunity the Rangers have to participate in its advancement is something we want to be a part of. It’s a win for everyone involved.” The game in New York is set to be the first stop on the second “Dream Gap Tour,” with others around the U.S. and Canada to be determined. The announcement was made on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. “Investing in and advancing women’s hockey strengthens the game overall and creates a range of professional opportunities for women as coaches, front office executives and athletes,” said Mary-Kay Messier, Bauer Hockey vice-president of global marketing and an adviser to the PHWPA. — With files from The Canadian Press. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press