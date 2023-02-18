Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City Played Well Despite 1-1 Draw With Nottingham Forest Original Video M228217

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Yohei Takaoka admits he's feeling some pressure as he makes the jump to Major League Soccer. Being a trailblazer is a weighty feat, after all. "I think I am the first Japanese goalkeeper to come here in MLS," Takaoka said on a video call Friday after signing with the Vancouver Whitecaps. "I have to show how Japanese goalkeepers are good. I want to make the way for other Japanese goalkeepers.” Takaoka, 26, joins the 'Caps on a two-year deal with a club option for the 2025 season. He'l