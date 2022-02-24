'People's Convoy' Truckers and Supporters Depart Golden Valley, Arizona

Truck drivers and supporters protesting COVID-19 mandates departed Golden Valley, Arizona, on Thursday, February 24, as part of the ’People’s Convoy’ journey to Washington.

The traveling protest was inspired by Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy,’ which included weeks of demonstrations and blockades in Ottawa.

The US convoy, which started in California, is scheduled to arrive in Washington in early March, coinciding with President Biden’s State of the Union address.

Footage filmed by Brendan Gutenschwager shows aerial and ground views of the convoy in Golden Valley. Supporters are seen gathered along Arizona State Route 68, waving American and Canadian flags as truck horns blare. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful