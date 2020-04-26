People Walk Through Dubai Streets as UAE Eases Coronavirus Restrictions

Restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus were partially eased in Dubai from Friday, April 24, allowing people to leave their homes from 6 am to 10 pm without a permit.

The new measures allowed residents to exercise for one to two hours per day and visit “first and second-degree” relatives. Public transportation in Dubai was scheduled to resume April 26.

Those not wearing face masks in public would be subject to a fine by police, officials said. Movie theaters, recreational areas, and beaches remained closed, per the government’s official announcement.

This video, filmed on Friday, shows residents walking along the popular Dubai Marina Walk. The marina promenade had been closed since March 25 in accordance with stay-at-home advisories, according to local reports.

As of Sunday morning, the UAE had reported 9,813 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths. Credit: Anjana Sankar via Storyful