'People are struggling': Boynton Beach city mayor pushing for economic priorities in strategic plan

The Canadian Press

Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died. The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. was 50. He died Sunday of unexpected complications from a recent surgery, the company said Monday, adding that he dreamt of achieving "global domination" with the Ajax, Ont.-based brand. "He wanted to be in every city and every country in the world and that's what he preached from day one," said Smo