Reuters

Ford Motor Co said on Friday it was on track to resume production of F-150 Lightning vehicles on Monday after the No. 2 U.S. automaker recalled 18 electric trucks due to a battery cell manufacturing defect. Ford said it had recently established "that 18 vehicles containing cells from that four-week period had made it to dealers and customers." Ford said it will replace the battery packs in the 18 vehicles but said it is not aware of any fires or any injuries related to the recall.