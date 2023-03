CBC

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai is calling a potential new deal that would secure access to the ore dock in Skagway, Alaska, "very, very good news for Yukon." "I'm very proud. I mean, this is a great example of our government taking on something ... that's very critical to the Yukon and to Canada and having the capacity, I guess I would say, to come up with a solution and get this done." Skagway recently accepted the terms of the agreement that would see the Yukon government put more than $17 million