People Run Through El Paso Mall as Shots Heard

At least one person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, February 15, local officials said.

Footage from inside Cielo Vista Mall shows people running as shots are fired. Armed police can be seen inspecting the area near Port Oasis bar.

Police in El Paso said they responded to reports of shots fired in the food court at the mall and asked people to avoid the area.

The City of El Paso said one person was in custody on Wednesday and law enforcement officers were clearing the mall.

According to reports, Cielo Vista mall is next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people on in August 2019. Credit: Ivan Escobar via Storyful