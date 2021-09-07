People return to South Lake Tahoe after Caldor Fire evacuation orders reduced

People continue returning home to South Lake Tahoe on Monday the day after officials announced that the evacuation order was downgraded to a warning. That update came as crews continue gaining the upper hand against the Caldor Fire. With an evacuation warning, people are not required to evacuate but are recommended to be ready to leave at a moment's notice in case fire activity flares up. For those who were originally evacuated under an order but their areas were reduced to warnings, they can return home while keeping in mind that fire activity is not completely silent and may need to evacuate again. Randy Gibson grabbed boxes and bags from his SUV and moved them back into his home shortly after arriving Monday afternoon.