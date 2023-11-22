Advertisement

People in Park Heights wake up to busted-in windows

WMAR- Baltimore Scripps

Glass covered the seats and center consoles of cars along Beehler Avenue, near Reisterstown Road. The smashed in windows frustrated neighbors who discovered them this morning. "Getting ready to go to the market, the wife and I, we noticed that our neighbors car was busted out. The Jaguar, it's window was busted out and I thought 'Oh the young lady's car is busted out,' I open my car door which is parked behind hers and I notice my passenger window is busted out, gotta be kidding me," said Reginald Burrell. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/its-just-ridiculous-people-in-park-heights-wake-up-to-busted-in-windows