People packed onto crowded train platforms at a train station in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the Polish border, on February 26.

Footage by Instagram user chokomoro, who told Storyful he stayed at Lviv train station overnight in hopes of getting on a train, shows crowds of people waiting on a platform.

Reports from the station on Saturday showed chaotic scenes as people tried to board trains to Poland. Credit: chokomoro via Storyful