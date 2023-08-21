People pack the grounds of the Expo Center to enjoy the Kentucky State Fair
People pack the grounds of the Expo Center to enjoy the Kentucky State Fair
People pack the grounds of the Expo Center to enjoy the Kentucky State Fair
The Comber Agricultural Society would like to recognize the many contributions made to our community by Mark and Linda McKinlay. Although they always worked outside the home, they have enjoyed many experiences volunteering with various local organizations. As the parents of four children, they were often drawn to working with youth. Between the two, they participated in the Comber IODE, the Comber Fire Department, Brownies, Boy Scouts, Softball Coaches, the PTA at Centennial School, and their Ch
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for the Coachella Valley as Tropical Storm Hilary crossed into California on Sunday, August 20.Craig Philpott, a photographer based in Angwin, California, captured this footage, posting it to his Twitter account.It shows fast-moving water rushing under highways and flooding across roadways.Officials have asked residents to shelter in place and keep alert to road closures and power outages as the storm moves through the region.The NWS said the flood watch would remain in place until Monday afternoon. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful
Elton John paid an emotional tribute to 'one of the greats' Michael Parkinson following his death aged 88 on 16 August
The supermodel has been enjoying a Canadian getaway to the celebrity-filled destination in Ontario.
Ukraine has released dramatic photos of what it claims to be a Russian bomber engulfed in flames after it was attacked by Kamikaze drones, undermining claims by Moscow that the plane was merely damaged.
A win on the field isn't the end of the fight for Spain's women's soccer team. It has to be the beginning, or things will never change.
Canadians have finally fallen out of love with Trudeau. The shine has come off a career that at times seemed to defy political gravity. Instead of Trudeaumania, the nation is suffering from Trudeau fatigue.
There really is no other way to put it The post ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Chris Meloni Thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Cow appeared first on TheWrap.
In the battle for Neskuchne in June, Russian forces fired rockets indiscriminately at the battlefield and toward their own troops, NYT reported.
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shared an unusually Gothic-looking photo of his family estate, Althorp House, to his Instagram account, less than two weeks before the stately home closes to the public for the year.
Zeppole has earned the title of ‘your favorite pool trespasser’ on TikTok
Emily Ratajkowski took a stroll through her kitchen in a hot thong swimsuit, from her swimwear line, Inamorata, and shared pics on Instagram.
He says of President Biden's son, "This blind spot is a problem" The post CNN’s Jake Tapper Says ‘Trump Was Right’ About Hunter Biden’s Foreign Income (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Former President Donald Trump's legal woes could extend into his campaign finances amid reports that his post-2020 election donation funds could be frozen. If so, it would deal a blow to both Trump's...
‘He has one singular ideology, which is Donald Trump,’ Alex Holder tells CNN’s Newsroom host Jim Acosta. ‘I mean, nothing else matters’
For Bennifer, bathrooms will always be the most romantic room in the house.
Leni Klum is soaking up the summer sun!
The 10-year-old boy's mother posted a photo to Facebook showing her son in the back of a police car before he was taken to jail.
PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that the couple had split after 14 months of marriage
"4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much," Spelling wrote on her Instagram Story Sunday