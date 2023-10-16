People living in Nashua homeless encampment relocated from Crown Street to nearby motel

CBC

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the NLHC said it is working with other government departments and community partners to continue efforts to secure more permanent housing options for people living in the tent encampment. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)Four couples living in a tent encampment across the street from Confederation Building in St. John's have moved into permanent housing units, but advocates say it's still a drop in the bucket compared to what's needed.Shawn Nosworthy, who organized the o