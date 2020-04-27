People Gather on Atlanta Street as Georgia Eases Lockdown Restrictions

People were seen gathered on a street in Atlanta on April 25, one day after Georgia eased lockdown restrictions, a video shows.

Torrell Trent, a resident of Atlanta, said she noticed a large number of cars parked near a supermarket on Moreland Avenue on Saturday. “Unbelievable, I couldn’t believe it, so I had to film it so y’all could see it too,” she wrote on Facebook.

Georgia became one of the first states in the US to allow some nonessential facilities to open since lockdowns were introduced, with several business that were shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions reopening on April 24.

Brian Kemp, the governor of Georgia, gave the go-ahead for gyms, barbershops, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, and beauty salons to open on Friday, but cautioned people to maintain social distancing. Credit: Torrell Trent via Storyful