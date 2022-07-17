People Flee, Police Run on Las Vegas Strip Amid 'Unfounded' Reports of Active Shooter

Las Vegas police said reports of an active shooter at an MGM hotel in the city on Saturday, July 16, were “unfounded”.

“Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area,” Police said.

A photograph shared on Twitter on Saturday night shows shattered glass at the MGM Grand hotel.

This footage tweeted by Brian Moore shows people fleeing as police run on the Las Vegas strip. Credit: Brian Moore via Storyful

