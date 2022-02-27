People Detained During Anti-War Rally in St Petersburg

A least one person was detained by police in St Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday, February 27, during a protest march against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, video shows.

This footage, posted on the Facebook page of public organization St Petersburg Observers, shows Russian police leading at least one person away from a large number of people gathered. Several people were seen holding up their hands in the peace sign.

Human rights organization OVD-Info said 463 people were detained during the protest action in St Petersburg on Sunday. The organization reported more than 2,700 people had been detained by authorities in anti-war demonstrations in 53 cities across Russia as of Sunday. Credit: Lev Krylenkov via Storyful