Pentagon defends sending Ukraine cluster munitions

STORY: Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl confirmed to reporters at a Pentagon briefing that the bomblet failure rate of the munitions being sent is above 1%, the export of which is banned by a 2009 law, but said the move did not break any laws as President Joe Biden has the authority to waive the limit.

Kahl said he cared about the "humanitarian circumstance" given that civilians could be harmed from unexploded ordnance, "but the worst thing for civilians in Ukraine is for Russia to win the war. And so it's important that they don't."