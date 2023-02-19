Penny Mordaunt condemns 'drama and distraction' surrounding Nicola Bulley case
The best fisherman sandals are easy to walk in and style several ways. Here are 15 editor-approved ways to wear the fisherman sandal trend. The best fisherman sandals made their way back into the footwear zeitgeist last year through summer collections from Prada, Max Mara, and Celine.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister urged any civilians still living in Bakhmut to leave as heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine continues.
Glenn Kirschner has previously predicted that the former president will be indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.
"She's unbelievable...she made a total, absolute fool of herself," said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).
The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.
Rupert Murdoch privately described pro-Trump election fraud claims as "damaging" and "crazy," according to a new court filing.
VANCOUVER — The Chinese consulate-general in Vancouver has called a newspaper report that cited Canadian intelligence documents and described alleged efforts to oust candidates seen as unfriendly to Beijing, "smearing and discrediting" to China. The consulate general says in a news release it is dissatisfied and is in "firm opposition" to the report. It says China has never interfered in any Canadian election or internal affairs in any way, and the reporting could damage the country's relationsh
Fox network bosses thought it would be "irresponsible" to put Trump on air, a court filing part of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit says.
Reuters/Octavia JonesFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t announced a bid for the White House to challenge former President Donald Trump in 2024. But that hasn’t stopped Trump and his most loyal online supporters from tossing just about anything against the wall to see what sticks.A year and a half out from the election, Trumpworld’s newest line of attack: Painting DeSantis as a “globalist” who is “endorsed” by liberal philanthropist George Soros.The origin of the freshly minted Trumpworld attac
For the first time, Americans are applying for "golden passports" more than any other nationality, according to Henley & Partners' USA wealth report.
He also wants to block the "Access Hollywood" tape in which he boasts about being able to grab women by the "p***y" because of his fame.
The Taliban is facing its first power crisis amid signs of a rift between Haibtalluah Akhundzada, its supreme leader, and his top officials over girls’ education.
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned a top China diplomat on Saturday against providing "material support" to Russia.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to a soccer game celebrating the birthday of his late father, state media said Saturday, her latest in a series of public appearances that have triggered debate on whether she’s being prepped for a future leadership role. The official Korean Central News Agency said the presence of Kim and his “beloved” daughter, known as Kim Ju Ae and believed to be around 10 years old, brought “joy and excitement” to Friday’s ceremonial game between staff members from the Cabinet and the Defense Ministry. The Defense Ministry team won the match 3-1 and then beat the Cabinet staff again in a tug-of-war event, according to the report, which didn’t mention any comments made by Kim.
Pyongyang fires a missile into the sea a day after warning the US and Seoul against military drills.
Sen. Rick Scott said he "never intended" to touch Medicare or Social Security in his plan to make Congress regularly renew all legislation.
What to know about the site.
A video from Blagoveshchensk shows Russians demonstrating their "strength" by pouring water on themselves in freezing temperatures.
A group of Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan on Saturday on the first visit in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to attend a cultural event at a time of soaring military tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan's government this week allowed the trip of six officials, lead by Li Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government. Li, arriving at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport, did not answer questions from reporters.
Matt DePerno and Kristina Karamo lost their races during a cycle where voters turned away from the state GOP, a boost to Democrats headed into 2024.