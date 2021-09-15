Pennsylvania Officers Rescue Unconscious Man From Burning Building

Three police officers have been hailed as heroes after rescuing a man found unconscious in a burning apartment building in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, on August 25, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.

In a video posted to Facebook, district attorney Matt Weintraub praised the three officers, saying: “Today I have actually the honor … to be with three of our finest police officers.”

The officers were responding to a fire at the Bucks Meadows apartments when they “spotted a man laying unconscious in the doorway of a second-floor apartment,” according to the district attorney’s office. Bodycam footage shows them entering the building and carrying the man outside.

“The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since improved and remains in stable condition,” the district attorney’s office said. Credit: Bucks County District Attorney’s Office via Storyful