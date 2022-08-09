Penguins Tour Vancouver Aquarium

A pair of African penguins toured an exhibit on Pacific Canadian marine life at the Vancouver Aquarium before visitors arrived on August 2.

“Penguins are naturally curious creatures, and they love getting to explore before we’re open to the public,” said the Vancouver Aquarium alongside the footage.

The two African penguins, Hope and Sechelt, can be seen waddling around the Strait of Georgia exhibit and observing the teeming tanks. Credit: Vancouver Aquarium via Storyful