Penguins Enjoy Snow Day at Calgary Zoo

A group of penguins enjoyed a February snow day at the Calgary Zoo in Alberta, Canada, as seen in a video released online.

This footage, which a representative of the zoo said was captured at the zoo’s outdoor penguin habitat, shows a group of penguins waddling through and climbing up and down piles of snow.

“With the recent heavy snowfall hitting our city, many of us chose to stay warm indoors – but not these birds! Watch as our king penguin colony eagerly headed outdoors and into that fresh white powder! It’s winter enrichment at its best,” read a caption accompanying the post. Credit: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo via Storyful

